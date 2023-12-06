Former domestic employee of Silvestre Dangond was sent to prison for millionaire robbery

The Attorney General’s Office announced that a judge with guarantee control functions imposed a security measure in a detention center against Luz Enith Orozco Troya, as allegedly responsible for the crime of aggravated theft, due to trust.

According to the investigations carried out, the accused today would apparently be linked to the theft committed at the residence of the vallenato music singer, Silvestre Dangond Corrales, on November 18 in Valledupar.

In videos from security cameras, the moment was recorded when two men entered through the back of the house, broke a window and later had access to the main room of the place, where eight hundred and ninety million pesos in cash were stolen.

It is presumed that the woman, who worked as a domestic service employee, had stolen a package with two hundred and twenty million pesos and other items, as was also recorded on security cameras, on November 14.

Likewise, it was established that Orozco Troya had allowed outsiders to enter the residence on November 14 in the afternoon, without authorization from the owners, apparently with the aim of finalizing details to commit theft.

During a search procedure carried out at the house of the person involved, several of the items stolen from the artist’s residence were found.

The capture of the woman was carried out by uniformed members of the National Police on November 22, in a sector of the Villalba neighborhood in compliance with a court order.

