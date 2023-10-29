Former Federal Council President Helmut Kritzinger dies | Nachrichten.at

The founder of the Tyrolean Senior Citizens’ Association died in his South Tyrolean home of Sarnthein, his party announced. Kritzinger was a member of the Federal Council, where he held the presidency in the first half of 2008. He also sat on the Innsbruck local council for decades. Kritzinger led the Tyrolean Senior Citizens’ Association as chairman for a long time.

“Helmut Kritzinger worked tirelessly for the concerns of senior citizens,” said Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP), expressing his sympathy: “Throughout his life, he was particularly concerned about the close relationships between Tyrol and South Tyrol and the vibrant European region.” VP club chairman LAbg. Jakob Wolf also expressed his sympathy: “With Helmut Kritzinger I am losing a long-standing, good personal friend and mentor from whom I was able to learn an incredible amount in my political work and who had a deep influence on me,” Wolf said personally. Kritzinger has had a decisive influence on the ÖVP’s organization and ideas over many years.

Kritzinger left his South Tyrolean home in 1963 and later founded the Tyrolean Senior Citizens’ Association on behalf of the then state governor Eduard Wallnöfer (ÖVP). Today it has 23,000 members, according to a statement from the organization. “With Helmut Kritzinger we are losing a very great Tyrolean who was a deeply political person and for whom the concerns of seniors and the close cooperation between the federal state of Tyrol and South Tyrol in the Euregio Tyrol were his life’s work,” said state chairwoman Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf (ÖVP). quoted in a broadcast. Kritzinger will be remembered above all for his “tireless selfless commitment and his modesty.”

