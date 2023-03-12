On the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Terrorist Violence, representatives from politics and society called for action against violence. Former Federal President Joachim Gauck said at the central commemoration event on Saturday in Berlin that the consequences of terrorist violence at home and abroad triggered “horror, sadness, desperation and also anger”. Victims and relatives who are “injured in soul and body” should not be left alone.

Terrorist attacks aimed at the heart of everyday life and at society as a whole, said Gauck. They hit unsuspecting people and are directed against freedom and democracy. “There are always attacks on society as a whole,” emphasized the Protestant theologian. However, Gauck should not respond to the “hatred of the perpetrators” with hatred: “Our democracy should remain liberal and at the same time be defensive.”

At the same time, the former Federal President warned against expecting complete security from the state. No government can avert every danger, he said: “These are elements of our existence.” The state must become more active, but cannot solve everything. Peace, freedom and security must be defended together. In a pluralistic society, cohesion can only be maintained with a common code of values.

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) said at the commemoration that no terrorist violence should “achieve its destructive goals”. The state must “get in the way” when violence in words and gestures begins to take shape, he said: “Hate for our free way of life does not deserve the slightest tolerance.”

The federal government’s victim representative, Pascal Kober (FDP), emphasized that the state, society and authorities must learn to deal with those affected more empathetically and appropriately. There were failures in many places, some of which persist to this day, despite improvements, said the evangelical theologian at the commemoration. The day of remembrance must therefore also give space for open words so that lessons can be learned from the failures of the past. Kober has held the post since 2022.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) called for the memory to be kept alive. “In their fanaticism, terrorists believe their victims don’t count. They’re wrong. Every person counts,” Faeser explained on Saturday in Berlin: “That’s why we have to keep alive the memory of every individual who was a victim of terrorist violence.” For trust in democracy and social cohesion, it is important that “all government agencies take care of the victims of terrorist violence with the greatest possible empathy, sensitivity and support”.

The national day of remembrance in Germany was celebrated for the second time. It ties in with the European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Terrorism, which was launched after the Islamist bombings in Madrid on March 11, 2004. Every year since 2005, the European Union commemorates those affected by terrorist atrocities worldwide.