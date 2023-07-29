Home » Former Finance Minister responded to President Petro on fiscal deficit
The former Minister of Finance of the government of Iván Duque, José Manuel Restrepo, responded to President Gustavo Petro, the tweet where he addressed the issue of the fiscal deficit.

“Surprising the economic mismanagement of the past government. Due to their negligence, the payment of the public debt will jump from 76 billion this year to 105 billion next year. wrote the president.

According to former Minister Restrepo, during the Duque government a reduction in the fiscal deficit was achieved, citing data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). He emphasizes that, in both 2021 and 2022, a decrease in the fiscal deficit was observed, even in the midst of the complicated economic situation that the country faced due to the pandemic.

Restrepo also pointed out that, during his tenure, the government faced the largest fiscal adjustment in the last three decades: “TThey experienced the largest fiscal adjustment in 30 years and with expected and guaranteed dynamics of a greater decrease in deficit and debt thanks to growth, a collection growing at record numbers and good sectoral behaviors”.

In contrast, the former minister accused the current government of following a path that led to an increase in the fiscal deficit and public debt.

“I see that you preferred to follow the path of increasing the fiscal deficit and public debt due to excessive spending and cheerful accounts as @carf and international rating agencies have pointed out,” he trilled.

“That debt and interest payments are increased by uncertainties that you have generated in an erratic government in messages (remember the message on capital control or on bank independence or energy transition?) Proof of which are increases in risk and rate exchange”, added the former minister.

