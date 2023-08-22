Home » Former FMLN minister and his family face hearing for illicit enrichment
Former FMLN minister and his family face hearing for illicit enrichment

On this day, the authorities of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) carried out a civil trial against the former FMLN Defense Minister, David Munguía Payés and his family, who are accused of illicit enrichment for a total amount of $498,374.31.

“The former Minister of National Defense, David Munguía Payés and his family are accused of Illicit Enrichment for a total amount of $498,374.31 and this day they face a civil trial,” reported the FGR.

In total, 14 irregularities have been reported. To the former minister for an amount of $491,297.74; his wife, Sandra Dinora Molina de Munguía, for a total of $3,614.07; and his two daughters are claimed for $3,462.50.

It should be noted that the investigation began in December 2021 and the national authorities have sufficient evidence with which they intend to be found responsible and to return the money to the State.

Likewise, the FGR indicated that the Evidence Hearing is taking place in the 3rd Civil Chamber of San Salvador and is scheduled for the next 4 days.

