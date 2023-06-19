Former FMLN presidential candidate campaigning against re-election

The former presidential candidate for the FMLN, Rubén Zamora, carries out a campaign against the re-election of President Nayib Bukele, despite the fact that more than 90% of the Salvadoran population supports the candidacy of the Salvadoran President.

«The one in the Government cannot be allowed to continue immediately, he has to wait to be able to do so. In addition, one punishes the one who is speaking and those who are supporting this guy,” said Zamora during the presentation of the candidate of the Resistencia Ciudadana movement to which he belongs.

Likewise, the former presidential candidate for the FMLN, assured that President Bukele “is not a citizen at this time” for running for re-election for the 2024 elections, in addition, he affirmed that through his movement they will “confront the undemocratic path for which which the country is headed.”

