Former football player Ergun Öztuna passed away – Sports News

Fenerbahce’‘s former football player and who recorded the first goal of the yellow-dark blue team in the Super League Ergun Oztuna, he lost his life. Öztuna’s family announced the death of Öztuna, who had an operation in the hospital last month by breaking her hipbone and was kept under treatment, on her social media account.

Fenerbahçe Club made a statement after the death of legendary football players and gave the following statements:

“Unforgettable name of Turkish football and Fenerbahçe” ‘Puşkaş ErgunWe are deeply saddened by the loss of our former football player, Ergun Öztuna, known as ‘. Ergun Öztuna, who is one of the names that marked Turkish football and scored the first goal of Fenerbahçe in the Turkish 1st Football League, formerly known as the Super League, and won the Istanbul League in 1957, scored the 3rd goal in the match that brought the championship to our Football Team. He also undertook the assistantship of coach Todor Veselinovic in the 1988-1989 season, in which Turkey won the championship with 103 goals.

Ergun Öztuna, who sweated our glorious jersey in two different periods in the 1956-1963 and 1964-1965 seasons, won the championship 3 times under the yellow and dark blue colors in the 1958-1959, 1960-1961 and 1964-1965 seasons.

Öztuna, who wore our Crescent and Yıldızlı jersey from the lower age groups, also sweated the A Team jersey. May God have mercy on Ergun Öztuna, the valuable name of our Fenerbahçe and Turkish sports; Our condolences to his precious family, loved ones and our entire community. Rest in peace.”

A ceremony will be held for Ergun Öztuna tomorrow at Fenerbahçe Dereağzı Lefter Küçükandonyadis Facilities at 10.45. He will be buried in Karacaahmet Cemetery after the funeral prayer that will be held at the Karacaahmet Şakirin Mosque following the noon prayer.

