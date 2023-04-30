Former Foreign Ministry official sentenced for processing false visas

A former official of the Colombian Foreign Ministry was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail for being part of a network that illegally processed permits and different authorizations to guarantee the irregular stay of migrants in the country, the Prosecutor’s Office reported this Saturday.

The organization got bank statements, civil records, identity cards, marriage certificates and certificates from the Chamber of Commerce, among other false documents, to manage the issuance of investor, worker, marriage or student visas to citizens of China, Cuba, Italy, France and Germany who did not meet the legal requirements.

He took advantage of his condition

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Javier Mauricio Carrasco Ceballosin his capacity as a visa officer at the northern headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Bogotá, directly processed a visa for a Venezuelan based on fraudulent information.

It also collaborated in five more actions to irregularly grant permits to migrants, added the Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

What charges will you face?

Carrasco Ceballos, through a pre-agreement, accepted the crimes of procedural fraud, conspiracy to commit a crime, prevarication by action, obtaining a false public document, material falsification in a private document, and advice and other illegal activities.

A criminal judge sentenced him to five years and nine months in prison, and to pay a financial fine.

The former official was captured in February 2022 along with six other people in proceedings carried out jointly by the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office and Migration with the support of the Army in Bogotá and Los Patios, a town in the department of Norte de Santander near Cúcuta, on the border area with Venezuela.