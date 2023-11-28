Former French Prime Minister: France and China use climate cooperation as an opportunity to build global consensus | Worldview

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to open in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it has already garnered attention from former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from China News Service, Raffarin emphasized the severity of the current global climate change situation and called for immediate action.

Raffarin stressed the importance of implementing the Paris Agreement and urged the international community to take concrete actions to address climate change. He specifically highlighted the need for collaboration between France and China in tackling this pressing issue. Raffarin sees the changes brought about by climate action as opportunities to build global consensus.

The COP28 conference will provide a platform for leaders and policymakers to discuss and strategize on how to effectively combat climate change. With Raffarin’s remarks underscoring the urgency of the situation, it is clear that there is a growing consensus on the need for immediate and concerted action.

The upcoming conference is expected to generate meaningful discussions and action plans to mitigate the impacts of climate change. As the international community convenes in Dubai, the world will be watching to see how leaders respond to Raffarin’s call for action. The stakes are high, and the time for meaningful climate action is now.

Editor: Shu Mengqing

Share this: Facebook

X

