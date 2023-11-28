Former French Prime Minister: France and China use climate cooperation as an opportunity to build global consensus | Worldview_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to kick off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and high-profile figures are already weighing in on the urgency of the global climate crisis.

Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, in an exclusive interview with a reporter from China News Service, emphasized the severity of the current climate change situation. He stressed the need for the international community to take concrete actions and implement the Paris Agreement. Raffarin also called for France and China to work together in dealing with climate change, highlighting the potential for change to serve as an opportunity to build global consensus on the issue.

Raffarin’s remarks come at a crucial time as world leaders and environmental advocates prepare to convene for COP28. The conference is expected to bring together representatives from various countries to discuss and negotiate actions to address the pressing challenges of climate change.

As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of climate change, the upcoming conference in Dubai presents a critical opportunity for leaders to collaborate and strategize on meaningful solutions.

The urgency of Raffarin’s message underscores the need for swift and collective action to combat climate change. With the stakes higher than ever, the international community will be looking to COP28 for tangible commitments and agreements aimed at mitigating the planet’s environmental crisis.

The words of former Prime Minister Raffarin serve as a stark reminder of the gravity of the climate situation and the imperative for global cooperation and decisive action. As the world‘s attention turns to Dubai for COP28, the call for concrete measures to address climate change has never been more pressing.