Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame And US Prosecutors Are Discussing A Plea Deal By CoinTelegraph

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame And US Prosecutors Are Discussing A Plea Deal

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame And US Prosecutors Are Discussing A Plea Deal

© Reuters. Former FTX executive Ryan Salame and US prosecutors are discussing a plea deal

Ryan Salamel’ex co-CEO di FTX Digital Markets, appears to be discussing an admission of guilt with US authorities.

According to an August 8 Bloomberg article, Salame’s defense attorneys could enter a guilty plea as early as September, ahead of the criminal trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, which is scheduled to begin on October 2. Prosecutors have been investigating Salame for potential violations of US campaign finance laws in connection with the congressional candidacy of Michelle Bondhis fiancée, for which both would have exceeded federal limits on contributions.

It is unclear whether Salame could be a witness in the Bankman-Fried trials — one with seven counts starting in October 2023 and another with five counts starting in March 2024. FTX Digital Markets was the crypto exchange’s subsidiary in the Bahamas, from which Salame tipped off the authorities about the alleged fraud by FTX and Bankman-Fried.

