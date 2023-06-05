Former government secretary of Isnos, Huila, sentenced

The former Secretary of Government and Administrative Director of the municipality of Isnos (Huila), Omar Penagos Cortés, has been convicted of the crimes of embezzlement for ideological appropriation and falsehood in a public document.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the former official used fraudulent methods to divert public funds and affect the municipal treasury.

A judge of the Republic found Omar Penagos Cortés guilty of falsifying public documents, including service and payment orders, certificates of availability and budget records. These documents were used to support the alleged construction of classrooms in an educational institution in the municipality.

It may interest you: Captured man with about 5 thousand 5.56 caliber cartridges in Neiva

The Prosecutor’s investigation revealed that between December 26, 2007 and February 15, 2008, the former secretary engaged in these illegal activities, managing to appropriate the sum of 3,547,487 pesos destined for public works. Penagos Cortés carried out this misappropriation using the name of a former municipal contractor, thus justifying the writing of a check for said value. Later, he forged the former contractor’s signature to fraudulently collect the money.

As a result of his conviction, the former official must serve a 36-month prison sentence and has been disqualified from exercising public rights and functions for 44 months. In addition, the payment of a fine for the value of 1,182,496 pesos was imposed.

It is important to note that the conditional suspension of the execution of the sentence was granted to the convicted person, which means that if he complies with certain conditions imposed by the judge, he will be able to avoid the effective fulfillment of the prison sentence.