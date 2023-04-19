Home » Former Governor Alfonso Araújo Cotes passed away
News

Former Governor Alfonso Araújo Cotes passed away

by admin
Former Governor Alfonso Araújo Cotes passed away

At his residence in the Novalito neighborhood of Valledupar, the former governor of Cesar, Alfonso Araújo Cotes, died at the age of 99 due to health problems due to his advanced age.

Araújo Cotes was twice governor of this department, with a liberal political ideology. He was also a senator, a House representative and a diplomat.

He was a member of the Liberal Revolutionary Movement (MRL) that led his friends Alfonso López Michelsen to the presidency of Colombia and Edgardo Pupo Pupo, to the government of Cesar.

He married Leonor Baute Céspedes, founder of the Cesar Departmental Institute for Rehabilitation and Special Education (IDREEC). From this union were born Alfonso José Francisco, María Fernanda, Josefina Leonor and Carmen Rosa Araújo Baute.

See also  A Linea Verde tour in the Tepilora Park, Bidderosa and Su Romanzesu

You may also like

Nureddin Nebati targeted CHP – Political News

Universities bet on comprehensive internationalization

Income statistics: This is how much Styrians earn...

Are the pharmacies and banks open on the...

The famous series “Baywatch” would have a new...

After hammer attack in Rostock: Suspect arrested >...

UFOA-B U20 preparations: 28 players called up by...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

lend a smartphone? That is out of the...

Cheikh Kanté carrying a message from Macky Sall...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy