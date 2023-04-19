Former Governor Alfonso Araújo Cotes passed away

At his residence in the Novalito neighborhood of Valledupar, the former governor of Cesar, Alfonso Araújo Cotes, died at the age of 99 due to health problems due to his advanced age.

Araújo Cotes was twice governor of this department, with a liberal political ideology. He was also a senator, a House representative and a diplomat.

He was a member of the Liberal Revolutionary Movement (MRL) that led his friends Alfonso López Michelsen to the presidency of Colombia and Edgardo Pupo Pupo, to the government of Cesar.

He married Leonor Baute Céspedes, founder of the Cesar Departmental Institute for Rehabilitation and Special Education (IDREEC). From this union were born Alfonso José Francisco, María Fernanda, Josefina Leonor and Carmen Rosa Araújo Baute.

