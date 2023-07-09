Former Governor Lucas Gnecco will be veiled in a burning chamber in Valledupar

The mortal remains of Former Governor of Cesar, Lucas Gnecco Cerchiarowho died on Friday afternoon in a hospital in Medellín, They will be veiled this Saturday in a burning chamber in the Rafael Carrillo Luquez de Valledupar departmental library.

This was announced by the Government of Cesar through its social networks, where it published the schedule of the tribute that will be paid to the former departmental president.

The protocol acts begin this Saturday at 8:00 in the morning, the time at which the doors of the library will open so that the people can say goodbye to Lucas Gnecco, who governed the department of Cesar on two occasions.

At 3:00 pm there will be a posthumous tributewhere different corporations and associations will recognize the work of the ex-governor.

On Sunday, July 9, at 9:00 am, there will be a religious ceremony in the Ecce Homo Cathedral and the burial, at 10:00 am in the Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery in the capital of Cesar.

Lucas was the eldest of the Gnecco Cerchiaro brothers, whose last names are originally from Italy, who come from the south of the department of La Guajiragrew up in the township of Papayal, later they moved to the city of Valledupar.

Gnecco held the first position in the department in two periods: first between 1992 and 1995, endorsed by the Liberal Party, through the Popular Liberal Organized Group, ‘Coup’, created by him. His second term was for the period 1998 -2000.