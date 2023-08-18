Former Governor of Casanare Nelson Mariño released – news

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to reach several agreements with the mayor’s offices of Yopal, Recetor, Monterrey, and Pore, to put the Service Points of the PAF Prosecutor’s Office at the service of these communities, so that victims and the general public have expedited access to justice in places far from the capital, thus increasing care coverage.

The purpose of this strategy implemented by the Attorney General of the nation, is that those who are in populated centers, rural areas and at considerable distances, can reach the municipal capitals and notify the Attorney General’s Office through these points, the acts constituting crimes and guarantee in an expeditious manner the protection of their rights.

In the PAF, you will be able to find professionals who will be ready to meet the requirements of those who request them and provide quick solutions before the offices and Prosecutors of the Casanare Section.

At the PAF points, complaints related to issues of sexual crimes, thefts, domestic violence and scams, among others, will be received.

Some of the inaugural events were attended by the Sectional Director of Public Prosecutions in Casanare Ánderson Pinilla Sandoval, Zury Andrea Serrato Support Advisor of the Orinoquia Regional, some mayors and the professionals who will be in charge of the PAF.

The purpose of the PAF points is contemplated within the strategic direction indicated by the Attorney General of the nation Francisco Barbosa, in his plan called in the street and the territories.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

