Former Governor Salvador Arana will be released by decision of the JEP

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace granted the benefit of transitory and conditional release to the former governor of Sucre Salvador Arana Sus for the testimonies he has delivered on the crimes he committed together with the armed groups. Despite the decision, he must continue to appear on the facts for which he was convicted and is being investigated.

Arana had sought freedom since he submitted to the JEP, but his request was denied in 2020 because he had to first fulfill his commitments to receive the benefit. The decision was ratified a year later for the same reason: the former governor had not contributed to the truth.

In 2021, a contribution hearing was held, as well as on January 19 and 20, and April 24 and 25, 2023. What Arana said to the magistrates in these last spaces earned him the benefit. Such would have been his confession, which have been kept privately in the JEP.

Arana has two convictions against him: one for the crimes of aggravated enforced disappearance, aggravated homicide and aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime for the homicide of the former mayor of El Roble (Sucre) Eudaldo León Díaz Salgado. For this crime, perpetrated on April 5, 2003, he allied with the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

The former governor of Sucre was also convicted of embezzlement for appropriation (bribery) for $478,669,719, because he would have received money from Edwar Cobos Téllez alias “Diego Vecino.” He is also being investigated for ideological falsehood and conspiracy to commit a crime, which are still ongoing.

All these processes were accepted by the JEP to continue with the investigations by accepting Arana in his capacity as an agent of the State who is not a member of the Public Force. His first appearance took place on August 20, 2021, when the defense requested that a reserved procedure be carried out, which the JEP granted. This is contrary to public hearings with the participation of the victims.

As a result of their contributions, a reserved notebook was opened and some evidence was ordered by the Investigation and Prosecution Unit of the JEP. “Once the evidence was carried out, through SDSJ Resolution No. 4869 of October 11, 2021, the SDSJ ordered precautionary measures consisting of ordering the reservation of the proceedings, the opening of a separate notebook to analyze the contribution plan of the appearing party and the participation of the victims limited to the victimizing events that directly concern them.”

After delivering his contributions, he again requested parole, which was denied in 2022. The reason was that he had to continue delivering information between January and April 2023, in which he finally participated in person in Barranquilla and would have been given the benefit finally granted by the JEP.

In the process, a total of 12 victims have been accredited, of which 10 are relatives of the deceased Eudaldo Díaz, Mrs. Ketty Yolanda Martínez Paternina and Mr. Diógenes José Jiménez Polanco are also accredited.

Despite being released, Arana Sus had to sign commitments to continue appearing and be part of the reparation and non-repetition processes to access the benefit. Likewise, the contributions must have been higher than what was established by ordinary courts to convict him, such as his acceptance of responsibility for the crime against Edualdo Díaz.

“Now I cannot give you the details about how your father died, but I will tell you something here that I have never said in 20 years and that I hid from ordinary justice: I was the intellectual author of the death of your father, brother, husband Eudaldo Diaz. Today I recognize this before you even though it is hard for me, I have to tell you the truth and I ask you from the bottom of my heart that you can forgive me,” Salvador Arana said before those attending the declaration.

According to the former governor, he recognized that former mayor Díaz was assassinated for being someone who "opposed the expansion of the paramilitary project in Sucre, fought corruption and died for pursuing a more just and equitable society." It is important to remember that this case reportedly reached the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) a few months ago.

