Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed dies at 94 From Euronews IT

Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed Al Fayed has died at the age of 94. His family announced his death on Friday.

Al Fayed, the longtime owner of Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club, was crushed by the death of his son Dodi Al Fayed in a Paris car crash with Diana 26 years ago. He spent long years mourning the loss and fighting against the British establishment who he believed was responsible for their deaths.

Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and her grandchildren issued a statement, published by the Fulham club, to confirm that “beloved husband, father and grandfather Mohamed passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday 30 August 2023. Long retired to private life he lived the last few years surrounded by the affection of his loved ones”.

Al Fayed was convinced that Dodi and Diana had been killed. He has always evoked a conspiracy hatched by Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He claimed the royal family staged the incident because he didn’t like Diana dating an Egyptian.

In 2008, the Egyptian tycoon said in an investigation that the list of alleged conspirators included Philip, two former London police chiefs and the CIA.

Al Fayed claimed that Diana was pregnant and intended to marry Dodi and that the royal family could not tolerate the princess marrying a Muslim.

The investigation concluded that Diana and Dodi died as a result of the reckless driving of their driver – an employee of the Ritz Hotel owned by Al Fayed – and the paparazzi pursuing the couple. Separate inquiries in the UK and France concluded that there was no conspiracy.

Al Fayed’s relationship with the royal family was recently featured in season five of ‘The Crown,’ in which the billionaire, played by Salim Daw, is introduced to Diana.

Al Fayad was born in 1929 in Alexandria of Egypt. He started out selling soda on the streets of his native Alexandria and went on to become a big name in the business world. His breakthrough came after meeting his first wife, Samira Khashoggi, sister of Saudi millionaire Adnan Khashoggi, who involved him in her import business in Saudi Arabia.

The marriage lasted just two years, but the shipping company didn’t stop his rise and in 1966 al Fayed became a consultant to one of the richest men in the world, the Sultan of Brunei.

In 1974 there was the transfer to Great Britain. Five years later he bought the Ritz hotel in Paris with his brother Ali for £20m. In 1985 he bought Harrods department store for £615m.

At the height of his wealth, Al Fayed owned the Ritz hotel in Paris, Harrods and the Fulham Football Club in London.

The Sunday Times Rich List – which documents the fortunes of Britain’s richest people – valued the family fortune at £1.7bn (or €1.9bn) this year, placing Al Fayed 104th place among the richest people in the country.

It was never accepted by the British establishment. The government twice rejected his requests for citizenship, without ever clarifying the reasons.

In the second request, Al Fayed was one of the protagonists of the “cash for questions” scandal that rocked British politics in the 1990s. Indeed, in 1995, enraged by the rejection, he told the press that he had paid two Conservative ministers, Neil Hamilton and Tim (BIT 🙂 Smith, to ask questions in the House of Commons on his behalf.

Both resigned from the government and Hamilton, who denied the allegations, also lost a libel case against Al Fayed. In December 1999, in fact, a jury agreed with the businessman.

In 2010, al Fayed sold Harrods to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, for about half the purchase price.

