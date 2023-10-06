Former Hitman for Valle Valle Cartel Creates Clandestine Cemetery with Backhoe, Honduran Police Report Reveals

Headline: Former Hitman for Valle Valle Cartel Built Clandestine Cemetery in Honduras, Reveals Report

Subtitle: Carlos “El Muco” Arita, now imprisoned in the United States, used a borrowed backhoe to bury his victims

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – Carlos “El Muco” Emilio Arita, a former hitman for the notorious Valle Valle cartel, constructed a clandestine cemetery in western Honduras using a backhoe, as revealed in a report from Honduran police intelligence. The report, accessed by Infobae, sheds light on the dark secrets of Arita’s past.

Arita, who is currently imprisoned in the United States, worked for the Los Valle clan and played a pivotal role in their criminal activities. “El Muco” reportedly sought permission from his boss, Miguel Arnulfo Valle, to use a newly purchased backhoe on his farms in the mountains of Copan. Arnulfo willingly obliged without suspecting his hitman’s sinister plan.

According to eyewitnesses, Arita disappeared into the mountains with the backhoe for a week. Upon his return, he expressed gratitude to Arnulfo, revealing that he had saved himself a lot of work. It was later discovered that Arita had utilized the backhoe to create a massive clandestine cemetery to bury his victims, both those he had personally murdered and those he had been ordered to kill by Miguel Arnulfo and Luis Alonso Valle.

The revelation of Arita’s clandestine cemetery comes at a time when the presence of the Valle clan has resurfaced in Copan. A police intelligence report, obtained by Infobae, indicates that the group’s activities have regained strength under the government of President Xiomara Castro. Although the Honduran Police were aware of Arita’s cemetery, they refrained from intervening.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Arita was not the only hitman with a hidden burial ground in Copan during that period. US police agents and prosecutors investigating drug trafficking and its connections with Honduran politicians have documented the Valle Valle clan’s propensity for violence.

A former official from Copan, who spoke anonymously, disclosed that Arita was the trusted hitman for Los Valle. Describing Arita’s brutal reign, the official detailed how the hitman had an army of subordinates who lived in fear of him. In addition to the violence, there have been accounts of horrifying incidents involving rape, allegedly committed by the “El Muco” group.

As the drug trafficking operations of Los Valle became increasingly visible to authorities, they struggled to control their chief hitman. Reports suggest that Arita’s excessive alcohol consumption would lead to public disturbances, with him firing his weapons indiscriminately, terrorizing the local population.

Following the arrest of the Valle brothers, Arita was left in charge of the clan temporarily, according to some police versions. However, he quickly fled to Guatemala, where he continued to operate, smuggling cocaine into Copan.

Arita’s capture came in October 2015 when Guatemalan authorities apprehended him in Izabal, a border city with Honduras. Subsequent investigations confirmed his identity as the sought-after hitman from the Valle Valle cartel. In February 2016, Arita was extradited to the United States and later convicted, receiving a sentence of 20 years and six months. He is not eligible for release until August 6, 2037.

The troubling revelations surrounding Arita’s clandestine cemetery serves as a grim reminder of the Valle Valle cartel’s violent legacy, which continues to cast a shadow over Copan.

Source: Infobae.com