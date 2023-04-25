Former Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux began to cross paths

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is currently busy with the success of her Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2, was recently spotted on a dinner date with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. The two reunited with their friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka over the weekend in New York City. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married in 2015 which lasted until the end of 2017 after which they parted ways through divorce. The two, however, remained friends and continued to share birthday wishes on Instagram. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux enjoyed a late-night meal and were even seen cuddling up before sitting next to each other at a diner. After dinner, Jennifer Aniston was seen leaving the restaurant with a red rose in one hand and an umbrella in the other.