Former IBA boxing title holder Beibut Shumenov beat a visitor with a child in a shopping center – video

The former IBA world champion boxer Beybut Shumenov from Kazakhstan got into a scandalous situation.

While in one of Astana’s shopping malls, Shumenov approached a visitor and, exchanging a few words with him, suddenly started a fight. The fact that his opponent was holding a small child in his arms did not stop the athlete from a brutal beating.

The boxer himself tried to justify his behavior by publishing on his Instagram page a video from a surveillance camera that captured the entire fight.

“In connection with the information that is being spread and the video in the mass media and social networks about my person, I want to inform the following: an unpleasant situation really happened and the video, shown from the wrong angle, played its role not in my favor, – wrote Beibut Shumenov on the social network. — Not understanding this situation to the end, readers began to insult and write various unpleasant comments in my address.

You know and understand very well that in our rapidly developing information age, any person can be shown and exposed in a bad light. Any video can be edited or shown from a convenient angle to blacken. Therefore, so that there are no different guesses, I report the following.

My 8-year-old son was playing on the playground that day, and another boy started hitting him on the back for no reason. My son did not understand why this boy was hitting him, moved away from him and continued to play. And in a few minutes that boy came back and tried to attack my son again. My son started dodging and running away from him. Then that man came and took that child away. My son was not used to this kind of treatment and it was very stressful for him. Then my son came to me and said that the boy attacked him. Showed me his back where I noticed redness and scratches. After that, I approached this man to clarify whether he is the father of this child and asked: “Did your son hit my son?” In response, he aggressively replied: “Yes, hit, so what? What will you do to me?!

I was stunned by his words and aggression… When I took him by the neck, he began to attack with the instrument in his left hand, and when he realized that it was not a knife, he released the child from his right hand, which he used as a shield, and with his right hand, grabbing a knife, struck me in the side of the stomach, but I managed to dodge. After attempting a knife attack, he dropped the knife from his right hand and picked up the child again and continued to use her as a shield. The moment he attacked me with the knife, I became angry. As a father, I already had to protect not only my son, but also myself.

If you noticed when I grabbed the man I started pushing him towards the couch to get him to let go of the baby so the baby wouldn’t get hurt but he kept grabbing the baby as protection. I am a professional fighter and I know where to hit, I didn’t hit the child, after which the police came and we all went to the district office of the Yesil district. There, in the corridor where there is video surveillance, we were sitting with the mother of those children. The children, as if nothing had happened, played in the district branch. The mother of the children apologized to me, my wife and my child and said that her son has a personality where he starts hitting and pushing people for no reason because he is autistic. The moment the child’s mother told me about it, I felt very sorry, I love children very much, I wished her patience and that her son would recover“.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has already commented on this incident. “The case was initiated due to the fact of hooliganism. So far, there are signs of a minor crime. Everything will be visible on the video, we will do a review. Shumenov was sober“, – suggest words Deputy Minister Kairat Suntayev “Zakon.kz” portal.

