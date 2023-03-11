CIUDAD DEL ESTE (latest moment) We are informed from the Friendship Bridge that former Itaipu Binacional officials have been demanding for months the historical restitution that was collected from the Brazilian side and not from the Paraguayan side as required by the law of equity binational. While deputies and senators approved the payment, Marito rejected it after requesting that the list be prepared with hundreds of officials who should be compensated, including former workers, teachers, health personnel because they all had an agreement with the dam, this list was purged several times. times to ensure that there are no profiteers where the name of freeloaders such as Hugo Velázquez, the current vice president, jumped, all this was corrected and approved by the national congress in both chambers and later rejected by the executive branch, that is, Marito.

When this deal was broken, they had to collect the corresponding compensation for breaking the employment contract, as in any company, the same thing happened on the Brazilian side, but unlike Paraguay, the Brazilians already collected all their assets at the time, while here they shared the cake of others while they started a campaign of hate among the citizens, wanting them to believe that the former workers were requesting something that did not correspond, as if they were hungry, this is not the case and the citizens must know the truth, in any job, regardless of the position that was left an employment contract there are outstanding assets that must be paid to the worker.

The most interesting part is that with the collection of these former workers there will be an evident increase in the economic flow in our national market, that is, WE ALL BENEFIT! It is time for justice to be done and as a Paraguayan society, although these demonstrations bother our daily lives, we must support and demand compliance with both labor laws and those that govern the Itaipu dam.

comment

comment