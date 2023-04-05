The leader of Forza Italia and three times Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi, is this Wednesday (04.05.2023) admitted under intensive care at the San Rafael hospital in Milan, from which he was already discharged on March 30 after passing hospitalized for three days to undergo medical check-ups. According to the local press, he was hospitalized in the morning “for cardiovascular problems” and his condition would be “currently stable.”

The 86-year-old former president is in a stable situation although he was admitted to the medical center with respiratory failure, according to public television Rai, which also reported that he has undergone a computed tomography (CT) scan and is awaiting other tests.

Silvio Berlusconi, whose party, Forza Italia, is part of the coalition that supports the government of Giorgia Meloni, has been to the hospital several times recently, most recently last week, officially for check-ups, and in January 2022, also at the San Rafael hospital, due to a urinary tract infection. In April 2021, he was hospitalized for more than three weeks due to the “sequelae of covid-19”, which he contracted in September 2020.

Silvio Berlusconi, who was Italy’s prime minister for three terms between 1994 and 2011, underwent open-heart surgery in 2016, and then another operation for an intestinal obstruction in 2019. He has had a pacemaker implanted since 2006 and carries health problems.