The Special Chamber of First Instance of the Supreme Court of Justice sentenced the former magistrate of the Chamber of Justice and Peace of the Superior Court of Bogotá, Eduardo Castellanos Roso, to 8 years and 4 months in prison.

Castellanos was also sentenced to pay a fine of 625 current legal monthly minimum wages and disqualified from exercising public rights and functions for the same time as the sentence.

The Chamber handed down this first instance judgment after it was shown in the trial that, between 2013 and 2016, Castellanos Roso received gifts from Miguel Ángel Melchor Mejía Múnera’s defender, known by the alias ‘El Mellizo’, who He was postulated before the Justice and Peace system.

According to the sentence, against which the appeal proceeds, Castellanos received that money in exchange for benefiting ‘El Mellizo’ in his process in Justice and Peace, giving him privileged information about his process, and endorsing multiple delays in the process. of exclusion of the postulate of that transitional justice, case in which the magistrate was rapporteur.

Regarding the crime of bribery, it was determined that, in order to prevent the investigative progress being made by the Prosecutor’s Office and thus reduce the possibility of being linked, Castellanos offered and delivered money to the same defense attorney of the candidate —from whom he had previously received the gifts—, with a view to achieving his silence and to make him reticent before the administration of justice.

Upon learning of the arrest warrant against him, the former magistrate voluntarily made himself available to the authorities.