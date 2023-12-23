Former justice minister Van Quickenborne violated his own corona rules at the Kamping Kitsch afterparty in 2021

Vincent Van Quickenborne was still Minister of Justice – responsible for enforcing the corona measures – but was still caught at an afterparty a few days before the relaxation in 2021. “An error of judgment,” he says.

Arnout Gyssels and Cedric Lagast

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM

A few days later it would not have been a problem, but on August 21, according to the corona rules in force at the time, you were only allowed to meet indoors with a maximum of eight people. The relaxation would only take effect on September 1. Almost anything was possible outside, just look at Kamping Kitsch, the “high mass of marginality” in Kortrijk. 18,000 revelers went wild until 1 a.m., including then Minister of Justice and title mayor of Kortrijk Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD). So far no problem.

But the minister also went to a private after-party at a nearby castle with a select group. In a video obtained by Het Laatste Nieuws, Van Quickenborne can be seen having a great time. It shows that the minister appears to be standing inside with about twenty people. Salar Azimi, a Dutch businessman known for The sky is the limit, was also there and confirmed that the minister was there. And Van Quickenborne himself does not contradict that.

He does point out that everyone was double vaccinated and the ‘Realm of Freedom’ beckoned. “At Kamping Kitsch there was even a tent, the Boiler Room, that was closed on three sides, where 5,000 people were crammed inside, without a face mask, without social distancing, all with Covid Safe Ticket (CST) and therefore double vaccinated. By the way, that CST was effectively checked at the entrance.”

Van Quickenborne does not want to hear that the afterparty in question would be a lockdown party. “The party was organized in a garden. People were allowed to gather there without restrictions. Afterwards I came to congratulate the organisers.” However, the video shows the politician dancing inside a hall, with more than eight people around him. The doors were clearly open. “It is possible that there were more than eight people inside at the same time. I should have gone outside at that moment and I may have made an error of judgment,” says Van Quickenborne. “The fact that there was plenty of partying at the festival without restrictions, the fact that all guests were double vaccinated and the fact that it had already been decided to abolish all restrictions at home, led to a certain carelessness. That wasn’t allowed. Sorry about that.”

