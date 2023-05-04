Former magistrate Camilo Tarquino was sentenced

He must serve six years in prison for the crime of concussion.

Former magistrate Camilo Humberto Tarquino Gallego has been sentenced to six years in prison and a fine equivalent to 50 current legal monthly minimum wages for the crime of concussion as intervener. The decision was made by a criminal judge of knowledge of Bogotá after the forcefulness of the evidence presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Tarquino Gallego was accused of demanding money to interfere in judicial decisions. The prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice demonstrated in court that the former magistrate met on four occasions with the former governor of Córdoba, Alejandro Lyons Muskus, to discuss matters related to the investigations that were being followed for contracting irregularities in the department and the possible participation in the so-called ‘Hemophilia Cartel’.

During one of these meetings, the former magistrate requested 60 million pesos to approach people who could know details about the issues for which the former president was being investigated. In the last meeting, Tarquino asked Lyons Muskus for 20,000 million pesos to guarantee the mediation of the then magistrate José Leonidas Bustos Ramírez, who could prevent proceedings against him because, allegedly, he had direct contacts with the instances that were investigating the former governor.

The meetings took place between September and October 2014 in an apartment in the north of Bogotá. After the conviction, the former magistrate must be captured immediately to be made available to the Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) and serve the sentence in a prison.

The ruling against the ex-magistrate is of first instance and legal resources proceed against him.