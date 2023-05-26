Home » Former Manabita judge Banny Molina was sentenced to prison
Former Manabita judge Banny Molina was sentenced to prison

to the former judge of Penitentiary Guarantees Banny Molina was sentenced to one year in prison this Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Banny Molina, at the time, granted writs of habeas corpus to the Former Vice President Jorge Glas and Daniel Salcedo.

These judicial decisions resulted in the release of both.

Former judge Banny Molina was found guilty of the crime of usurpation and simulation of public functions, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The Court of the Provincial Court of Manabí ordered the sentence.

He worked in a specialized unit in Portoviejo before being dismissed on December 22, 2022.

The investigation into Molina began with a complaint filed by the general director of the Judicial Council, Andrés Peñaherrera.

The complaint stated that the former judge issued release orders for three deprived of liberty at the same moment.

This occurred on August 5, 2022, when he had already been called to trial in another case on the same day.

That is, he acted when his jurisdiction was suspended.

Among the evidence is the resolution with which the summons to trial was issued against former judge Banny Molina.

Also the resolution that he would have issued hours later, where he granted habeas corpus to three inmates of the Latacunga prison.

The granting of habeas corpus was initially addressed to citizen Christian Araujo.

Through the principle of inter communis that was extended to Glas and Salcedo, they regained their freedom.

That happened on November 28 and December 9 of last year, respectively.

