Former mayor Ernesto Muyshondt is sent to trial

The Eighth Investigative Court of San Salvador resolved on Friday to send the former mayor of San Salvador, Ernesto Muyshondt, to trial to be prosecuted for the crimes of misappropriation of withholdings or tax receipts and breach of duties. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

The decision of the investigating court also applies to the former legal representative of the Solid Waste Directorate of the San Salvador mayor’s office, Francisco José Rivera, and the former municipal treasurer Fernando Heriberto Portillo, who held financial positions during the Muyshondt administration on May 1. from 2018 to April 30, 2021.

“Admit the accusation made by the prosecution and order the opening of the trial,” ruled the judge of the eighth trial.

During the reading of the resolution, in which the former mayor participated virtually from the Mariona prison, the Public Ministry reaffirmed that the three former officials withheld the income tax from workers from June to December 2020, totaling 275,145 .31 dollars.

The indications are based on an audit carried out by the Ministry of Finance in 2020.

Despite the fact that the funds in question had already been paid, in this sense the judge said that the payment of those funds was not considered accredited, and that they would be the next stage where they should be tested. The mayor’s office of San Salvador reportedly refused to certify the payment made.

In his final arguments, the capital’s mayor of the conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) party asked to be dismissed for the crimes charged against him and said that, if he was not released, he should at least receive the necessary medical treatment since his health has deteriorated.

Muyshondt faces two other criminal proceedings against him, accused of appropriation and withholding of labor quotas for an amount of five million dollars and the other for the crime of electoral fraud.

“I have been a political prisoner for 686 days,” said the former mayor of Salvador.

According to the Public Ministry, Muyshondty participated in the negotiations with the gangs to help the candidate of the ARENA party, Norman Quijano, win the 2014 presidential elections, who finally managed the former guerrilla commander Salvador Sánchez Cerén, of the Farabundo Martí Liberation Front. Nacional, the party then to which the current President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, belonged.