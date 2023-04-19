Former mayor Luis Fabián Fernández is precluded from a crime after multiple unsuccessful hearings

The Fourth Criminal Circuit Court with the function of Knowledge of Valledupar precluded the crime of material falsification in aggravated public document in favor of the former mayor of Valledupar, Luis Fabian Fernandez Master, and the citizen Daniel Second Sierra Jimenez, investigated for alleged irregularities in a 2010 contract.

Judge Fabián Pumarejo’s decision arose at the request of prosecutor Alberto Ramírez and because it was evidenced that the crime had prescribed, that is, the time established by law to be tried had passed.

According to the court officesix years and nine months were completed so that the crime of material falsification in aggravated public document was debated.

“The State loses the power to continue prosecuting the alleged perpetrators of the investigated conduct and consequently must decline”Fabián Pumarejo explained.

The crime had been charged in an investigation into a contract of a little more than $119 million that the president Luis Fabián Fernández celebrated with Daniel Segundo Sierra, who at that time was a representative of the Association of Heavy Machinery Operators, Asomap.

With this it was sought to carry out practical theoretical training andn maintenance and operation of heavy machinery for low-income youth in Valledupar. However, in the pre-contractual stage, the contractor would have collected and provided records that were presumably false.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office determined that there was also an undue interest between the parties. For this reason, he charged the former mayor and contractor for the crimes of undue interest in entering into a contract and material falsehood in an aggravated public document.

Thus, the trial will now only continue for the crime of undue interest in entering into a contract.

MILESTONES OF FAILURES

However, the judgment has been interrupted by many errands that were not done. As EL PILÓN was able to consult in what was recorded in the process, from the installation of the trial the January 11, 2018 many hearings have failed:

*On March 13, 2018, it failed due to the office holder who moved to another position.

*On July 24, 2018, it failed because the defense attorney for a defendant did not appear.

*On August 16, 2018, it was not done because the witnesses did not appear at the Prosecutor’s Office.

*On October 24, 2018, it was not done because a defense attorney for the accused did not appear.

* On January 24, 2019, it was not done because the prosecutor was on vacation.

*On April 2, 2019, it was not done because no witnesses from the Prosecutor’s Office appeared.

*On May 29, 2019, a defender did not appear at the hearing.

*On June 14, 2019, a defender did not appear at the hearing.

*On July 17, 2019, the prosecution requests a postponement.

Other hearings were not held due to the pandemic, and between 2021 and 2022, also due to the absence of a Prosecutor’s Office or defense. However, Judge Fabián Pumarejo did not certify copies for disciplinary investigations because he considered that he had not observed “anything malicious” to delay the process.

“It is not possible to visualize actions of an intentional nature and irregular acts in the intervening parties that allow establishing on this occasion, at least under the criteria of this judicial server, that a disciplinary offense is configured that has led to the prescription of criminal action ”, Pumarejo said.