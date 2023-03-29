Home News Former mayor of Riosucio: innocent in concert to commit a crime and guilty of embezzlement
News

Former mayor of Riosucio: innocent in concert to commit a crime and guilty of embezzlement

by admin
Former mayor of Riosucio: innocent in concert to commit a crime and guilty of embezzlement

The Criminal Court of the Specialized Circuit of Quibdó, by means of a judgment in first instance Law 600 of 2000 No. 001-23 of February 6, 2023, acquitted the former mayor of Riosucio, Cecilio Moreno Arroyo, in the investigation carried out for the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime.

The investigation was related to his tenure as mayor from 1998 to 2000, due to accusations of allegedly having collaborated with paramilitary groups.

The court found that there was no evidence and decided to acquit him.

On the other hand, the Promiscuous Court of the Riosucio Circuit, through ruling 002 of March 22, 2023, first instance sentenced the former mayor of Riosucio, Cecilio Moreno Arroyo, to 96 months in prison, disqualification for the same time and a fine of 50 million pesos in the investigation carried out for the crime of embezzlement by appropriation for one’s own benefit.

The investigation was related to contract 176 of 2013 for 650 million pesos for the construction of the aqueduct in the El Paraíso neighborhood. The court found proven that 50 million pesos of this contract that should have been transferred to the account of the contractor engineer, were actually deposited in the personal account of a third party. This third person stated that the treasurer of Riosucio had told him that the then mayor Cecilio Moreno Arroyo was asking him to please allow him to use his personal bank account to receive the money and then withdraw it and deliver it to the treasurer.

See also  An electric bar will close via Orioli in Treviso: remote control for residents and owners

The Promiscuous Court of the Riosucio Circuit also sentenced the former treasurer of Riosucio, Onofre Cuesta Murillo, for these events.

The conviction for embezzlement in the first instance was appealed by the former mayor and the former treasurer.

You may also like

all the dates to mark on your calendar...

Utah is the first US state to restrict...

Government will invest $3 billion for a public...

China detains Japanese citizen over espionage – BBC...

an official point of reference for operators in...

PSC and UNES accuse each other of “double...

Municipality of Naples – A plaque in memory...

The guardian of the hill fell asleep

$14 million stolen from Banco Agrario de El...

The Yuhang District Civilization Office and the District...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy