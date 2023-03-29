The Criminal Court of the Specialized Circuit of Quibdó, by means of a judgment in first instance Law 600 of 2000 No. 001-23 of February 6, 2023, acquitted the former mayor of Riosucio, Cecilio Moreno Arroyo, in the investigation carried out for the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime.

The investigation was related to his tenure as mayor from 1998 to 2000, due to accusations of allegedly having collaborated with paramilitary groups.

The court found that there was no evidence and decided to acquit him.

On the other hand, the Promiscuous Court of the Riosucio Circuit, through ruling 002 of March 22, 2023, first instance sentenced the former mayor of Riosucio, Cecilio Moreno Arroyo, to 96 months in prison, disqualification for the same time and a fine of 50 million pesos in the investigation carried out for the crime of embezzlement by appropriation for one’s own benefit.

The investigation was related to contract 176 of 2013 for 650 million pesos for the construction of the aqueduct in the El Paraíso neighborhood. The court found proven that 50 million pesos of this contract that should have been transferred to the account of the contractor engineer, were actually deposited in the personal account of a third party. This third person stated that the treasurer of Riosucio had told him that the then mayor Cecilio Moreno Arroyo was asking him to please allow him to use his personal bank account to receive the money and then withdraw it and deliver it to the treasurer.

The Promiscuous Court of the Riosucio Circuit also sentenced the former treasurer of Riosucio, Onofre Cuesta Murillo, for these events.

The conviction for embezzlement in the first instance was appealed by the former mayor and the former treasurer.