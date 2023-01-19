The Definition Chamber of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) granted conditional release to the former mayor of Vigía del Fuerte, Wilson Chaverra González, who was convicted of his ties to paramilitary groups and who admitted drug trafficking activities

“…the former mayor provided details about meetings and agreements held with the Elmer Cárdenas Bloc, the permanent incursion of the illegal group in Vigía del Fuerte, even after his mayoral term ended,” the jurisdiction ruled.

According to what was revealed by the Court of Peace, the former president even gave the names of other mayors in the region who had ties to that group outside the law. He also accepted connections to drug trafficking activities.

“…they allowed the financing of the paramilitary group and contributed information about the Bojayá massacre in the department of Chocó in May 2002″, defined the JEP.

Finally, the magistrates reminded the former mayor that in order to maintain the benefits he must continue making contributions beyond what was clarified in ordinary justice.

‘Tirofijo’ was responsible for the Bojayá massacre

In his confession before the JEP for his ties to paramilitaries, former president Wilson Chaverra detailed how he allied himself with the “paramilitaries” of Freddy Rendón “El Aleman” and entered into drug dealings with “Don Mario.”

In excerpts from the confession of the former mayor of Vigía del Fuerte, Wilson Chaverra González, the former local president referred to the Bojayá massacre and accused that different from the versions that have been known for many years, who gave the order to launch the pipettes of gas that exploded in the Bojayá church was Manuel Marulanda Vélez ‘Tirofijo’ former top commander of the Farc.

As indicated by the former mayor of Vigía del Fuerte (who had left the area because ‘El Alemán’ had warned him of a guerrilla takeover), he learned that the person directly responsible and who gave the order to Jhoverman Sánchez ‘El Manteco’, confused due to the location of the paramilitaries (and located in Murindó) it was ‘Tirofijo’.

‘Tirofijo’ (while in Murindó) ordered ‘Manteco’ to throw the pipettes into the Church. However, the paramilitaries were not inside the Church, they were around it” was the account that Chaverra gave before the magistrates.

Although the exact source of Chaverra’s knowledge of said information is not revealed, it is clarified in the letter that these statements were expanded before the Truth Commission in a contribution.

In addition, faced with the incursion of the Self-Defense Forces of the Élmer Cárdenas Bloc in the area of ​​Bojayá and Vigía del Fuerte that provoked the response of the Farc and that led to the massacre, former mayor Chaverra ruled that the motivation was not to fight the guerrillas, but to start coca crops in that area of ​​the Atrato by order of Carlos Castaño with a previous agreement with a drug trafficker friend of Chaverra.

“The objective was not to directly confront the guerrillas but to settle in the area to start planting coca. The ‘German’ shared information that the guerrillas would take over the two municipalities. Said information was obtained from the interception of calls in which aliases Manteco and Tirofijo ordered to enter the area.

According to what was told by the former mayor and known by La W, the beginning of his relations with the Self-Defense Forces dates back to 1997 due to the constant incursions of armed groups such as the ELN into the municipality, and he even stated that he sought support at that time. the governor of Antioquia Álvaro Uribe, or General Rito Alejo del Río commander of the 17th Brigade, but they did not provide him with legal support.

Thus, he stated that his first meeting with “El Alemán” had as an intermediary the former mayor of San Pedro de Urabá, Carlos Hurtado Vergara, and ruled that by 1997 and at least in the following government period, all the mayors in Urabá ( with the exception of the mayor of Unguía) had ties to the paramilitaries of ‘El Alemán’.

Faced with the financing of the AUC (a crime for which he was convicted), the former mayor ruled that pacts were made in three different meetings. In the first, he asked Freddy Rendón Herrera for protection, who charged him $1,500,000 for each man.

On the second occasion, he met with “El Alemán” at the José María Córdova Airport in Medellín and there he asked him for $70 million pesos to grant them protection, a matter that he assures was discussed with the political leaders of Vigía del Fuerte and the merchants, who he affirms accepted the proposal and the money was collected (according to the JEP this supports the apparent lack of resources from the municipality to deliver them to the “paramilitaries”).

The third and last meeting mentioned by former mayor Chaverra is related to a contribution of $30 million pesos per month (as well as food and other facilities) that the businessmen of Vigía del Fuerte offered to ‘El Alemán’ (with a view to avoiding continuing being extorted by the guerrillas), which he accepted. Subsequently, he prepared and produced the takeover of the Fort in 1997 by the “paramilitaries.”

According to the mayor, the only institutions that were unaware of the incursion agreed between the administration and the paramilitaries were the church and the Police, where the mayor himself later explained to the station commander that everything had been agreed upon and agreed with the presence of the AUC, who even set up two checkpoints as if nothing had happened.

In fact, Chaverra reported that to avoid any suspicion against him for facilitating the paramilitary entry, he requested a license for an international event in Costa Rica and thus leave no doubts.

The former mayor’s paramilitary reign, confessed by himself, was extended even after leaving office, because his successor (assassinated by the Farc) was an AUC file and had become mayor with the approval of Freddy Rendón Herrera.

Finally, he reaffirmed that the former representative to the Chamber Estanislao Ortiz and a former mayor of Carepa and a former mayor of Apartadó were political files of ‘El Alemán’, as well as the mayor Manuel Joaquín Palacios of Bojayá (Chocó) who at the time was already convicted of Justice.

The former mayor of Vigía del Fuerte in his appearance before the JEP also referred to his conviction for drug trafficking due to the illegal business he had with Daniel Rendón ‘Don Mario’ through Freddy Rendón ‘El Alemán’.

According to Chaverra, his participation in these crimes enabled the financing of the Élmer Cárdenas Bloc, beginning as a “owner” and then “boss” of the entire drug production chain between 2002 and 2003 and 2010 and 2011.

“…although Mr. Chaverra has already served a sentence for these events, it is relevant for this Jurisdiction to know about the financing of the Block through drug trafficking, its leading role in said activity and the participation of third parties and State agents in this process” defined the JEP.

He will have to deliver the truth about these facts in sessions to which he will be summoned soon.

To see the complete decision, look at https://relatoria.jep.gov.co/documentos/providencias/3/3/Resolucio%CC%81n_SDSJ-99_17-enero-2023.pdf