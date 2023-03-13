The former mayor of Becerril, Yanci Bueno, once again appeared before the courts, this time as a witness, in the case against the lawyer José Jaime Rodríguez Arias, investigated by alleged acts of corruption in a social interest housing project in that municipality.

In the hearing carried out before the Fourth Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Knowledge, the former president told the reasons why in a short period of time was removed from office and Soraya Pinto Borrego, who presumably signed the contract on the housing project, remained in charge.

“It was a project that we were carrying out with the nation, with the Ministry of Housing and it was as in an agreement, they were going to give approximatelye 200 housing subsidies and we were going to place 100, in their entirety they were 300 housing subsidies”said Yancy Well, former mayor of Becerril.

THE CASE

The investigation responds to the contract that the mayor in charge Soraya Pinto made with the Becerril Villa Luz Temporary Union, legally represented in principle by José Rodríguez Arias and later by Edna María Hernández, for the execution of a project of 180 social interest housing solutions type 1 called Urbanization Villa Luz.

Later, the construction license was authorized by Pinto Borrego, as Secretary of Planning and Public Works of Becerril, on behalf of the company Inversuministro SMIL SAS.

Thus, also through Resolution No. 0528 of the August 23, 2011 the sum of $180.460.000 in the name of the Becerril-Villa Luz Temporary Union.

Thus, by resolution No. 0993 of December 30, 2012, the payment of $3 billion for the execution of the project.

However, the entity would have found deficiencies in the work valued at $1.991.125.508 consisting of missing activities, non-existent works, unsupported expenses and payments that are not legally possible.

THE PROCESSED

For these facts the lawyer faces trial Jose Jaime Rodriguez Arias who has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Now the former mayor stated that she knew about the project and that it presented several difficulties.

“There was a problem with the Ministry with the land, it said that the land was not appropriate within the standards that the Ministry requested; then the change of land was made and then it was that the appropriations they had for the 2011 they couldn’t and they gave them to him 2012”, explained well.

After completing the testimony, the judge suspended the hearing to resume the trial on May 30.