former minister Amylkar Acosta revealed details of his facet as a writer

On the morning of Thursday, June 8, at the University of Santander (UDES), the opening of the first Valledupar Book Fair, Felva. The event was inaugurated with a discussion entitled ‘The sense of thinking and writing’, led by Amylkar Acosta Medina, former Minister of Mines and Energy during the Government of Juan Manuel Santos.

In this talk, Acosta Medina shared his experiences as the author of 47 books, revealed anecdotes and He discussed his facet as a writer, teacher and politician. In addition, he highlighted the capacity of the narration as a vehicle to promote a constructive dialogue.

At the beginning of his speech, the economist, who also holds the position of manager of the Caribbean Administrative Planning Region (RAP Caribe)uttered a forceful phrase that summed up his passion for literature: “My life oscillates between the delight of reading and the fascination of writing“.

Acosta Medina affirmed with conviction that writing is an art and stressed that in order to learn how to do it, it is necessary to live intenselyand that from there derives the meaning of life.

“Time and language are the two great powers. Take away from this world the art of writing, and they will have taken away all the gloryAcosta said.

HIS SHOCK WITH ‘TECHNOLOGY’

The 72-year-old writer revealed that of the 47 books he has published, 17 were written by hand. “Wherever I am, I need a piece of paper and a pencil, because at dawn I get up. when i sit down to write It is as if they were dictating to me, in 1 hour I already have my writings, and that is a gift“.

He also emphasized his preference for writing by hand instead of doing it on a computer. During the conversation, recalled with great astonishment that two years ago It was world news that a robot won a literary contest with a novel. “Those who aspire to be writers must wage a merciless battle not to be defeated by technology“, he pointed out.

However, he cited the words of Rodolfo Llinás, who stated that “Despite scientific and technological advances, there is still something reserved exclusively for human beings, and that is the capacity for discernment“.

THE WRITER, STYLE AND MEMORIES

Much has been said about the style of each writer, and Acosta Medina exemplified it in a masterly way: when reading a phrase taken from a work of the Nobel Prize for Literature Gabriel García Márquez, the author could be identified immediately and effortlessly. “Every writer has a style. The style is the writer“.

“My writings are impregnated with lyrics and music“, he expressed enthusiastically.

Carlos Linán, a university professor and former Secretary of Culture for the city, asked the economist the question whether you have considered leaving a written legacy. Given this, Acosta Medina revealed that a few months ago he was interviewed by the RCN channel for an interview in which he shared various events in his life.

“In that interview they pulled my tongue and I began to answer that blank of questions and asked them to pass me the recording, and as a result of that I began to write my memoirsreferring to myself”, he concluded with a smile.