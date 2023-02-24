Home News Former Minister of Health ‘caught’ a lie to Petro
The former health minister realized that something did not add up and published the true origin of the photographs that the president uploaded, who later deleted the trill.

This Friday, the President of the Republic shared on his Twitter account some images that revealed the apparent precariousness that would exist in a hospital in the department of Antioquia.

Apparently, and in the midst of the controversy that exists over the approval of the health reform, the president wanted to show Colombians the difficult situation that would be occurring in a hospital “excluded” from said department and for this reason he published two photos where stretchers and very deteriorated walls were appreciated.

“This is the state of the hospitals in the excluded municipalities of Antioquia. But they want to convince us that we have the best system in the world,” the president wrote.

What drew attention was the dart that Petro threw at those who might oppose the new reform: “Let’s start by stopping deceiving people,” he said.

A few minutes after said publication, the president had a meeting with the former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruíz Gómez. The discussion between the two was related to the money that the ESPs manage, since according to the former official, the resources of those who do not need care are used for those who do.

Beyond the positions that the two had against, Ruíz did not let go of the apparent situation of misery that would exist in the hospital shown by Petro.

As published by the former minister, the photographs shared by the president do not correspond to the supposed hospital in Antioquia, but were taken from the Internet and show the humanitarian crisis that Venezuela is experiencing. In fact, he went further and showed that these images are from the Vargas Hospital in Caracas.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political Highlights The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech

“Don’t let your advisors fool you. They are not Antioquia hospitals. It is the Vargas de Caracas hospital where surely the reform of the Ministry of Health wants to take us. In Antioquia we have excellent public hospitals, some with deficiencies, but never anything like this, ”Ruíz wrote in his publication.

It did not take long for the president to agree with Fernando Ruíz, since the trill was deleted and is no longer in the president’s profile. However, Ruíz took a screenshot to leave evidence of what had happened.

