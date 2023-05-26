Former Minister of Mines on the suspension of the wind farm in La Guajira

Amylkar Acosta, former Minister of Mines and Energy, said that the indefinite suspension of the construction of the Windpeshi wind farm in the department of La Guajira by the Enel company is a “loss” for the country.

“It is a terrible message and a hard setback for the energy transition. The country loses because 205 MW (288 GWH) of power that had to come into operation and be integrated into the electrical matrix at the end of last year remains in limbo,” argued Acosta.

The former official added that the initial cost of the project was $240 million dollars, “And it’s already at $400 million, almost double!”

most worrying, according to the guajiro expert, “is that a possible withdrawal of this company can lead to a stampede in rout of other companies that are facing similar situations and scaring away potential investors.”