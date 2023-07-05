Former Minister of the Petro Government criticized the Ministry of Equality of France Márquez

Former Minister José Antonio Ocampo did not agree on several ideas with President Gustavo Petro, and one of them would be the creation of the Ministry of Equality. The economist questioned the creation of this new entity that will be in charge of Francia Márquez and proposed that a severe cut in the staff be made.

“The structure proposed for the Ministry of Equality is unprecedented and must be radically simplified: not five, but a maximum of two deputy ministers, as in other ministries; not 20 directorates general, but about 5; and no delegate in the departments, ”Ocampo wrote on her Twitter account.

In accordance with decree 1075 of 2023 in which the structure of the Ministry of Equality was established, it will have five vice ministries that will have 21 addresses each, to which are added the 10 offices that depend on the minister’s office. There is no other portfolio that has the same magnitude.

Ocampo, who left the Treasury portfolio in the cabinet change in April 2023, considers that instead of creating Ministries, the number that currently exists should be reduced, the institutes, agencies and departments reorganized, as well as cutting the functions of some government entities.

“We must reverse the proliferation of vice ministries and sub-directors. The classic a quarter of a century ago was a deputy minister and deputy head in administrative departments. We must return to that structure and certainly avoid the five deputy ministries in the Ministry of Equality. That structure makes no sense,” Ocampo wrote in his column for El Tiempo.

According to the former minister, the government’s administrative structure must be streamlined. He proposes that the Presidency only be in charge of Dapre, National Planning, Public Function and Intelligence. That the Dane and the International Cooperation Agency go to National Planning and that Social Prosperity remain as an office of another ministry.

Likewise, Ocampo maintains that the execution and ordering of spending by the ministries should be reduced, which should be in charge of the institutes and the portfolios dedicated to the formulation of public policies. In addition, the functions of the Conpes and the Confis are reactivated so that they are not net approvers.

Ocampo’s criticisms also summoned other sectors. Even his predecessor José Manuel Restrepo, Minister of Finance during the government of Iván Duque, agreed with the questions to the Ministry of Equality. “What is proposed has no justification, neither fiscally nor for reasons of spending efficiency or for simple effectiveness. It becomes excessive red tape,” he wrote.

From the Democratic Center they also agreed with the former minister, such as Senator Paola Holguín who shared his trill. The representative Hernán Cadavid, on the other hand, complained to Ocampo for not having objected to the creation of that portfolio when he was in charge of the Government’s economic policy.

“President @petrogustavo be careful with the duplication of functions. There are already entities for the exercise of a large part of what is proposed. Equality is not expanding the State plant without logic”, pointed out the conservative senator Germán Blanco.

The Ministry of Equality was a campaign promise as the function that Francia Márquez would fulfill when occupying the Vice Presidency. This materialized from La Guajira where the decrees for the regulation of the new portfolio, approved in 2022 by the Congress of the Republic, were issued.

According to the Presidency, the objective of this portfolio is to advance in the guarantee of the rights of women in all their diversities, including mothers who are heads of households; children, young people, families and the elderly, the diversities of the LGBTIQ+ population and people with disabilities, Afro-descendant, black, raizal, palanquero, indigenous, Rom and peasant peoples. with Infobae

