Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd stabbed in Arizona jail

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, was reportedly stabbed in a prison in Arizona, according to a report by The New York Times. Chauvin, who infamously knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, sparking widespread protests for racial justice, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the attack, stating that an incarcerated individual was sent to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. Chauvin’s appeal of his second-degree murder conviction was recently rejected by the Supreme Court, and he has expressed deep condolences for the Floyd family in a recent documentary.

Floyd’s death, which was captured on video, has led to important discussions about racism and policing in the United States and around the world. The case also spurred a Justice Department investigation into the Minneapolis Police, which revealed findings of routine use of violent and racist practices.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, maintained that his client acted calmly and professionally when detaining Floyd, but the prosecution argued that Chauvin had a history of abusing his force with other individuals he arrested. Among them was Zoya Code, a young African-American woman who was detained by Chauvin in 2017.

The stabbing incident adds a new layer to the ongoing saga surrounding Derek Chauvin, as the public continues to grapple with the complexities of the case and its broader implications for the justice system and racial equality.

