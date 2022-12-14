[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 14, 2022]Yu Zhigang, former member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China and former vice president of the University of Political Science and Law, was confirmed to have died suddenly in a detention center on the 13th. It has been nearly two years since Yu Zhigang was sacked. Caixin disclosed in May this year that he died in custody. But it was not until seven months later that the CCP officially announced the news.

On December 13, CCTV News reported that Yu Zhigang, a former member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, had a cerebral hemorrhage while in custody in the Liaoning Provincial Detention Center on May 2 this year, and died on May 3 after rescue efforts failed. According to the Criminal Law of the Communist Party of China, the trial of Yu Zhigang’s bribery case was terminated.

As early as May this year, the mainland Caixin website quoted news that Yu Zhigang was detained in the Liaoning Provincial Public Security Bureau Detention Center before his death. At 6:00 a.m. on May 2, Yu Zhigang got up on time for activities. He even played chess with the detainees in the same room. He felt dizzy and was diagnosed with massive brain stem hemorrhage. He died at about 11:00 p.m. on May 3 , aged 49.

According to the data, Yu Zhigang has worked at China University of Political Science and Law since 2001. In 2006, he became a doctoral supervisor in criminal law. In May 2015, he became the vice president of University of Political Science and Law. In 2018, he became a member of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress and a member of the Constitution and Law Committee of the National People’s Congress.

In January 2021, Yu Zhigang was sacked, and in June of the same year, he was “double-opened” (expelled from public office and CCP membership). The official report pointed out that Yu Zhigang lost the bottom line of discipline and law, violated the ethics of teachers and teachers, violated the spirit of the eight central regulations, accepted gifts and money, engaged in power-money transactions, and so on.

In November 2021, when Yu Zhigang’s bribery case was held in the first instance of the Shenyang Intermediate People’s Court, the court accused him of “illegally accepting property” totaling more than 6.91 million yuan. Yu Zhigang pleaded guilty in court. But until Yu Zhigang’s death, the official did not give the verdict.

