Home » Former NATO chief speculates that NATO troops will be sent to Ukraine
News

Former NATO chief speculates that NATO troops will be sent to Ukraine

by admin
Former NATO chief speculates that NATO troops will be sent to Ukraine

Next level of escalation to global war

NATO troops could become involved in the conflict in Ukraine, said the alliance’s former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. Poland and the Baltic states could station their armed forces in Ukraine, says the ex-NATO chief.

Screenshot NATO

Published:

von

Should If Kiev fails at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, according to ex-NATO head Anders Fogh Rasmussen, sending NATO troops to Ukraine is an option. Poland and the Baltic states could station their armed forces in Ukraine, Rasmussen said.

“I wouldn’t rule out Poland becoming more involved on a national basis in this context and the Baltic states following suit, perhaps even including sending ground troops,” said the former Danish prime minister ORF quoted.

Rasmussen continued: “Some NATO countries could be in favor of security guarantees so that there is no real discussion about Ukraine’s accession ambitions. I think that’s not possible. I think the NATO issue will be raised at the Vilnius summit.” According to him, there is a “hard core” of allies in Central and Eastern Europe who want Ukraine to at least have a clear path to NATO membership.

Such a step would significantly aggravate the situation in the Donbas and lead to further escalation with Russia. A direct confrontation between Russian troops and NATO soldiers would inevitably have consequences that are not yet foreseeable. What is certain, however, is that this does not represent any contribution to easing the current crisis. But on the contrary. Moscow is therefore not very impressed by Rasmussen’s statements and speaks of “playing with fire.

See also  Embark on a new journey and create new achievements- Qiushi.com


You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy