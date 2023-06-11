Former NATO chief speculates that NATO troops will be sent to Ukraine

NATO troops could become involved in the conflict in Ukraine, said the alliance’s former Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. Poland and the Baltic states could station their armed forces in Ukraine, says the ex-NATO chief.

“I wouldn’t rule out Poland becoming more involved on a national basis in this context and the Baltic states following suit, perhaps even including sending ground troops,” said the former Danish prime minister ORF quoted.

Rasmussen continued: “Some NATO countries could be in favor of security guarantees so that there is no real discussion about Ukraine’s accession ambitions. I think that’s not possible. I think the NATO issue will be raised at the Vilnius summit.” According to him, there is a “hard core” of allies in Central and Eastern Europe who want Ukraine to at least have a clear path to NATO membership.

Such a step would significantly aggravate the situation in the Donbas and lead to further escalation with Russia. A direct confrontation between Russian troops and NATO soldiers would inevitably have consequences that are not yet foreseeable. What is certain, however, is that this does not represent any contribution to easing the current crisis. But on the contrary. Moscow is therefore not very impressed by Rasmussen’s statements and speaks of “playing with fire.