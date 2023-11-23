Former Obama-era official arrested for using Islamophobic insults at a food vendor

Former Obama-era National Security Council official arrested after using Islamophobic language against food vendor in New York

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was arrested on Wednesday on preliminary charges of hate crime and multiple forms of harassment after a series of videos surfaced on social media showing him spewing hate-filled, Islamophobic language at a food cart employee in New York, according to the NYPD.

The videos, which were recorded by the vendor from inside a food cart on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on different days, were widely shared online this month. Seldowitz can be seen mocking Islam, ridiculing the man for his citizenship, and accusing him of supporting Hamas. The former government official also makes disparaging comments about the Prophet Muhammad and references the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The New York Police Department stated that local police personnel are “monitoring the situation,” and it is still unclear what charges Seldowitz will ultimately face when the Manhattan district attorney’s office takes over the case.

The videos come at a time when the United States is experiencing an “unprecedented” rise in reports of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Furthermore, reports of anti-Semitic incidents across the country have also skyrocketed.

According to Mohamed Attia, the managing director of an advocacy group representing street vendors across New York City, the vendor who took the videos informed him that Seldowitz had been tormenting his food cart since November 8 and had been reprimanding him over complex and sensitive topics related to the ongoing war.

The advocacy group, the Street Vendor Project, released a statement expressing their horror at the racist Islamophobia seen in the videos and denounced the harassment. They also stated that the vendors feared speaking out would put them at risk of displacement. New York Councilwoman Julie Menin has reportedly contacted the organization and reported the incidents to police.

Seldowitz’s former employer, Gotham Government Relations, has once again distanced itself from him, labeling his actions as “vile, racist, and falling below the dignity of the standards” they practice at their firm.

The former National Security Council official has not publicly addressed the issue other than stating that the videos only show part of the story. CNN could not immediately identify an attorney for Seldowitz.

Share this: Facebook

X

