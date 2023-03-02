In a letter sent to the National Government, signed by more than 100 former public officials from the energy sector, a call was made to the Government and about the impacts that it would bring if President Petro assumes the functions that the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission is in charge of.

They recall that in recent days the technical document “Document, analysis and considerations of the former president of Colombia” was published., César Gaviria, about public services in the country”. Former officials express their support for this document and invite the three branches of public power, as well as the media and public opinion to study it with special attention.

“Building what we have today has not been an easy task, public services are a patrimony and a right of all Colombians. It is necessary to raise the alert and concern given the consequences that the actions and announcements by the National Government may have, to assume the functions of the energy and gas regulation commission and/or repeal the current legal framework,” the document states. .

“Even with good intentions, bad decisions can set us back 50 years and lead to a situation that all Colombians will regret. We have gone through a history with costly learning and we must avoid repeating mistakes”, highlight the former officials.

In the same way, they assure that in the document published by the former president, the background that led to the design of a legal, institutional and regulatory framework based on Laws 142 and 143 of 1994 was exposed in depth, arguing that “this framework has allowed In these 30 years, Colombia has gone from the blackout of the 90s and from a precarious situation in coverage and quality, to achieving a system with energy reliability, a coverage that went from 74% to about 98% in electricity and from 9% to 64%. in gas and adequate quality, with the exception of those geographies that have not had a suitable service provider”.

At the same time, they recognize that in Colombia “there are still challenges that require immediate attention, such as: the increase in coverage in isolated rural areas; improvement in the provision of services on the Caribbean coast; greater openness to new agents and innovations; better targeting of subsidies and strengthening of regulatory and supervisory capacities; adding that they are convinced that these challenges “should and can be corrected by making the changes that are required within the existing legal and institutional framework.”

Likewise, “the signatories assured that it is not necessary to ignore the regulatory commissions, since this will only lead to high uncertainty about the rules of the game, which will immediately affect investments in public services, which will quickly result in a increased risk in energy reliability and that would make the country go backwards in advances in coverage, quality and efficiency”.

Lastly, they stress that “this is technical support for the document and not support of a political nature; each of the signatories does so in a personal capacity and does not commit any institution”.

The signatories

Among the former officials are people who held functions in entities such as: Ministry of Mines and Energy, Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, the Department of National Planning, Ministry of Commerce and Tourism, the Mining-Energy Planning Unit, the Commission for Regulation of Energy and Gas, the Superintendency of Public Services, the Superintendency of Finance and Mixed Economy Companies, among others.

Some of the signatories are: Mauricio Cárdenas Santamaría, Juan Carlos Echeverry, Claudia Escobar, Rudolf Hommes, Carolina Barco, Armando Montenegro, María Mercedes Cuellar, Rafael del Castillo Caldas, Andrés Espinosa Fenwarth, Andrés Escobar Arango, Jorge Londoño Saldarriaga, Germán Arce, Hernán Avendaño, Jorge Humberto Botero, Luis Betancur, Jaime Blandón, Carlos Caballero, Marta Lasprilla, Luis Fernando Alarcón, Marta Liliana Amaya, Mónica Aparicio, Hernando Zuleta, Camilo Zea, Diana Vivas, Felipe Villegas, Ricardo Villaveces, Laura Villa, María Zulema Vélez, Armando Vegalara, Lina Vega, María Juliana Gutiérrez, María Lorena Gutiérrez, Juan Manuel Gers, Luis Fernando Garibello, Sylvia Escovar, Rosario Córdoba, Ángela Cadena, Lucas Arboleda, Jorge Castellanos, Annamaría Ferreira, José Insusati and Francisco Lloreda.