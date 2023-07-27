Former Party Secretary and Chairman of Dalian Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference Expelled for Serious Violations of Discipline and Law

Former Party Secretary and Chairman of Dalian Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference in Liaoning Province, Hao Hongjun, has been expelled from party membership and public office for serious violations of discipline and law.

The National Supervisory Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has initiated a case for review and investigation into Hao Hongjun, following approval from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Hao Hongjun served as the party secretary and chairman of the Dalian Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference in Liaoning Province.

The investigation revealed that Hao Hongjun had deviated from his ideals and beliefs, neglected his duties, and resisted organizational review. He was found to have engaged in superstitious activities and violated the eight central regulations. Hao Hongjun was discovered to have frequented private clubs in violation of regulations and accepted travel arrangements from private business owners. He also made use of borrowed vehicles for long-term management services.

Furthermore, Hao Hongjun failed to adhere to organizational principles by neglecting to report personal matters as mandated and withholding truthful explanations in conversation letters. He abused his power in the selection and appointment of cadres, corrupting the system of selecting and employing individuals within his working unit. He displayed a lack of discipline by unabashedly accepting gift money and using his authority to benefit his relatives.

Additionally, Hao Hongjun misused the power entrusted to him by the party and the people for personal gain. He violated discipline, enforced and broke the law, intervened in case proceedings, and severely damaged the image of discipline inspection and supervision cadres. He conspired with illegal business owners, engaging in power-for-money transactions and leveraging his position for the profit of others in business operations and project contracting. Notably, he was found guilty of illegally accepting significant amounts of property.

Hao Hongjun’s actions represent a serious violation of the party’s political discipline, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, and work discipline. He is suspected of accepting bribes and failed to rectify his behavior following the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In accordance with relevant regulations including the “Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China,” “The Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China,” and “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials,” the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China have decided to expel Hao Hongjun from the party.

Furthermore, the National Supervisory Committee has imposed the sanction of dismissal from public office on Hao Hongjun. Additionally, his qualifications as a representative of the 13th Party Congress of Liaoning Province have been terminated.

[Responsible editor: Cheng Lan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

