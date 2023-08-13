Former police officer killed an alleged thief and injured another in the center of Neiva

An alleged thief died at the hands of the victim he intended to steal, who would be a former police officer who reacted in apparent self-defense.

A dramatic event occurred a few minutes ago, when a former police officer was involved in a fatal confrontation with two alleged thieves in the Quirinal neighborhood, a central area of ​​the city. The result of the incident left one of the alleged assailants lifeless and the other injured.

According to known information, the victim of this attempted robbery was identified as a former police officer. According to reports, the former police officer was arriving at his residence in his vehicle when he was intercepted by two individuals aboard a motorcycle with license plates PXL-77G. The suspects, apparently armed, would have tried to intimidate the former official with the intention of robbing him.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the victim decided to act in self-defense and responded to the attack with a firearm. One of the alleged assailants was killed at the scene. The deceased individual was later identified as 28-year-old Johan Buendía, who was a resident of the Limonar neighborhood.

The second man involved in the incident was also injured during the clash and was taken to a medical center for treatment. In addition, the authorities took custody of the injured individual to carry out the pertinent investigations.

After the tragic episode, members of the Sijín (Criminal Investigation Section) arrived at the scene of the event and carried out the removal of Johan Buendía’s body, later transferring it to the morgue to proceed with the corresponding protocols.

The case is currently under judicial investigation to clarify the details of what happened and determine precisely how the situation developed.

The man who fired, killing the alleged thief, must make a statement to the authorities.

