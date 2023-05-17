Former Police patrolman would be an informant for the ‘Clan del Golfo’

After the statements of the former leader of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias ‘Otoniel’, to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation began investigations into possible cases of corruption in the Public Force Colombian. These resulted in the formulation of charges against William Moreno Terán, who during his performance as a patrolman at the Chigorodó Police Station (Antioquia) was an informant for the paramilitary group.

The events took place between October 2019 and August 2021 when, according to the investigations, Moreno Terán “agreed with the Grupo Armando Organizado (GAO) of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, substructure ‘Carlos Vásquez’, to provide them with information about the presence of the Public Force in the area and the results of criminal acts perpetrated by said illegal group in exchange for economic remuneration.”

The information provided by the former uniformed officer allowed this armed group to perpetrate attacks against the civilian population to commit crimes such as extortion, robbery, threats, among others, in the Urabá subregion of Antioquia. This area has been plagued for decades by illegal armed groups. In recent years it has been the ‘Carlos Vásquez’ substructure, under the command of Alias ​​Panadero (Daniel Eduardo Sánchez Serpa), which has plagued this region. “Panadero” was prosecuted for coordinating and executing at least 19 murders in the urban and rural areas of Chigorodó, in addition to organizing offensive actions against the public force, attacking police stations.

“Based on the evidence collected, the control entity concluded that while Moreno Terán performed duties as a member of the National Police in said Antioquia municipality, he committed a very serious misdemeanor by way of fraud by collaborating with said illegal group so that they could activate their acting criminally without being persecuted or captured by the Public Force,” the Attorney General’s Office declared on the case.

It should be remembered that the top leader of the paramilitary armed group known as ‘Clan del Golfo’, Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias ‘Otoniel’, was captured on October 23, 2021 in a joint operation between the Colombian Police and the Armed Forces in a point called Cerro Yoki, in the jurisdiction of Necoclí, a municipality in the department of Antioquia. About ‘Otoniel’ weighed between 122 and 128 arrest warrants and 7 security measures according to the Prosecutor’s Office, for crimes such as homicide, illegal recruitment, conspiracy to commit a crime, kidnapping for extortion, terrorism, illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking.

After his capture, Dairo Antonio Úsuga was requested in extradition by the United States justice; However, if this process took place, he was summoned by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) to testify about the criminal activities of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ in the Urabá subregion of Antioquia.

During his statement, the former paramilitary leader spoke about the joint work with the Colombian Army to carry out extrajudicial executions, better known as ‘false positives’; likewise, ‘Otoniel’ revealed that many members of the Colombian Public Force were bribed with money from the mafia to collaborate with the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and facilitate their criminal actions.

As a result of Úsuga David’s testimony, the Attorney General’s Office opened investigations against several members of the Police and the Army, resulting in the accusation of William Moreno Terán as an informant for the ‘Clan del Golfo’, after studying dozens of pieces of evidence that evidenced his direct collaboration with the paramilitary armed group.

The national surveillance entity reported that it will continue to investigate the different public officials accused of collaborating with the 'Clan del Golfo' and other illegal armed groups in the country, facilitating their criminal acts.

