The political environment in the municipality of La Jagua del Pilar, Guajira, continues to rise in tone, and many are the accusations that are made to some campaigns, mainly to the one allied to the current Municipal Administration, which leads to compliance with processes and useless investments. which later will pass bills.

Thus, Ramón Soto Fuentes, former political ally and cousin of the mayor of La Jagua del Pilar, Waldin Soto Durán, issues a warning about the worrying situation that the town could face, with practices that contradict the Development Plan exposed for this four-year period.

“It is worrisome, and that is why I issue a respectful warning at election time, since in La Jagua del Pilar they are used to carrying out a practice at election time to favor candidacies that consists, by the Municipal Administration, in the multiple appointment of jobs and useless investments”, explained the political leader.

He added that the irregularities are clearly observed on the page of the Electronic Public Procurement System, Secop, in 2019, which is reflected, for example, in a property called Celso Samuel Durán, they assign three employees at election time, as well as in the Rafael Manjarrez stage and other properties or farms removed from the municipality, where activities are non-existent.

“This type of irregularities are made when the territorial elections arrive, to benefit candidates close to the Mayor of La Jagua del Pilar, as is the case of unjustified investments in private properties. They are not actions that are contemplated in the Development Plan, ”he assured.

In the same way, the Administration would be hiring lawyers to put them at the service of the Municipal Council. “I alert and call the mayor’s attention so that they do not make those mistakes, the resources are managed as they should be managed.”

Regarding the census of the electoral population, Soto Fuentes reiterated that in the municipality electoral transhumance is a recurring practice of the old political circles, however, these fraudulent registrations are knocked down by 90%.

Recently, the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) alerted the National Electoral Council about the phenomenon of atypical registrations of identity cards. With regard to La Jagua del Pilar, it ranks second out of the eight territories where this irregularity is occurring. Between October 29, 2022 and January 29, 2023, 212 identity cards were registered, with the projected adult population, according to DANE, being 2,595 citizens, which represents 81.70% of the population.

