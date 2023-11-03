Former President Alejandro Toledo Requests Trial Release Due to Health Concerns

Former Peru President Alejandro Toledo has requested to be released from trial due to health concerns. During a hearing for the Interoceánica Sur case, in which he is accused of receiving $35 million in bribes from the Odebrecht company, Toledo revealed that he is suffering from cancer.

Toledo expressed his worries about his health after experiencing bleeding while in the United States. He stated, “For 15 years I have been suffering from serious diseases detected here and confirmed in the United States, where I have been treated. I have cancer. It started there in the United States, not here, the bleeding and I am very, very worried. As you will see in the medical history, from here and in the United States, I have been treated by 4 psychiatrists and psychologists there for 4 years.”

He pleaded with the Second National Collegiate Criminal Court to allow him to assume his defense in freedom, emphasizing that it is an issue of his honor. However, Collegiate Judge Inés Rojas explained that decisions related to preventive detention are not under the jurisdiction of the court, but rather the preparatory investigation court.

Toledo’s request for release comes amidst ongoing corruption investigations into the Odebrecht scandal, which has implicated numerous politicians in Latin America. The company admitted to paying bribes to secure contracts in several countries, including Peru.

Toledo, who served as Peru’s president from 2001 to 2006, is currently facing extradition from the United States to face trial for his alleged involvement in the Odebrecht case. The Peruvian government accuses him of receiving millions of dollars in bribes during his presidency.

The situation surrounding Toledo’s health and his plea for release will undoubtedly impact the ongoing legal proceedings. As the former president continues to fight his extradition to Peru, the court will need to carefully consider these new developments and balance them against the seriousness of the corruption allegations.

