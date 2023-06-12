Former President Donald Trump faces 37 charges for possession of classified documents – EntornoInteligente

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, He faces 37 charges for keeping hundreds of classified documents in his possession after leaving the White House. She discovers the details of the 49-page federal report revealed on Friday afternoon. He is aware of the accusations of disclosing national security information and withholding classified documents, as well as the accumulation of highly sensitive materials. Learn about special counsel Jack Smith and his quest for a speedy trial in the public interest. Find out the date and time Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Miami. In addition, his former aide, Walt Nauta, is also charged with conspiring with Trump to obstruct justice and conceal documents in a federal investigation. Read about the potential controversy surrounding the Trump-appointed federal judge who could oversee the judicial process.

Former US President Donald Trump faces 37 charges for keeping hundreds of classified documents in his possession after leaving the White House. A 49-page federal report revealed the charges Friday afternoon. The indictment alleges that Trump disclosed national security information on two separate occasions in 2021 and took steps to withhold classified documents that he knew he could not keep due to a Justice Department subpoena. He is also accused of amassing highly sensitive materials related to US nuclear programs, potential military vulnerabilities, and retaliation plans in the event of an attack. The case will be led by special counsel Jack Smith, who is seeking a speedy trial in the public interest. Trump is expected to turn himself in to authorities in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. His former aide, Walt Nauta, is also charged with conspiring with Trump to obstruct justice and conceal documents in a federal investigation. The judicial process could be in charge of a federal judge appointed by Trump, which has generated controversy.