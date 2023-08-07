Former President Donald Trump to Call for the Recusal of Judge Chutkan

Former United States President Donald Trump, who is leading the polls to be the Republican candidate, announced yesterday that he will request the recusal of the judge who will oversee his future trial in Washington for having tried to reverse the results of the November 2020 presidential elections and favored the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“There is no way I can benefit from a fair trial with the judge ‘assigned’ to this ridiculous free speech and fair election case,” Trump wrote, as usual in all caps, on his Truth Social social network.

“Everybody knows that, she got it. We are going to immediately request that this judge be recused, with very solid grounds, and also a change of setting (of the trial) outside of (Washington) DC”, added the former president in relation to federal judge Tanya Chutkan and the Court of the Federal Capital of the United States.

Chutkan will preside over the case that will earn Trump his third (and most serious) criminal indictment, and is known for harshly condemning supporters of the former president who participated in the capture of the Capitol.

The magistrate was randomly assigned to oversee this landmark court case involving the former president, accused on August 1 of conspiring against the state in connection with his attempts to reverse the result of the November 2020 elections.

The tycoon traveled to Washington on August 3 to plead not guilty to the four charges against him.

On August 28, you should know the date of your trial. Special prosecutor Jack Smith, who led the investigations, wants the case to be settled “without delay.”

Trump, favorite in the Republican Party primaries for the November 2024 presidential elections, has also been charged by federal courts for his alleged negligent handling of confidential White House documents.

The former president has also been indicted by the New York state court accused of accounting fraud related to payments to buy the silence of a former porn actress. The trials will take place in March and May 2024.

On the other hand, calls for the criminal trials against Trump to be broadcast live are growing, as the United States grapples with the idea of ​​seeing a former – and perhaps future – president in the dock.

A fourth indictment looms, this time related to a phone call to a Georgia election official in which Trump pressured him to “find” the 11,780 votes that would prevent his defeat to Joe Biden in that southern state.

Despite extensive and detailed media coverage of the allegations against Trump, an overwhelming majority of Republican voters – 74% – and a third of all voters believe he has done nothing wrong, according to a New York Times poll and Sienna College.

Trump himself insists he is innocent, the victim of a “witch hunt” by an establishment desperate to silence him while he runs for the White House again.

Lawyers and politicians are lining up to demand that cameras be allowed into the courtroom, especially when the former reality TV star faces a jury on charges of trying to tamper with the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Given the historical nature of the charges filed in these cases, it is difficult to imagine a more powerful circumstance to televise the proceedings,” reads a letter signed by California congressman Adam Schiff and dozens of colleagues from the Democratic Party.

The decision whether or not to allow cameras in courtrooms will ultimately rest with the Judicial Conference, the federal system’s policy-making body, led by Chief Justice John Roberts.

