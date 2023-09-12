Former President Donald Trump Urges Judge’s Recusal in Federal Election Interference Case

Former President Donald Trump has requested that Judge Tanya Chutkan recuse herself from the federal election interference case he faces, citing concerns of potential bias. In a court filing on Monday, Trump pointed to Chutkan’s comments in cases related to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th, arguing that they indicate a prejudgment of his guilt.

Amidst the heightened political climate surrounding the trial, Trump emphasized the need for a completely impartial judge to ensure the public’s acceptance of the trial’s outcome as a fair administration of justice. Chutkan has been assigned to Trump’s case randomly and is an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Chutkan’s stance on the Capitol riot and subsequent prosecutions has been clear. She strongly condemned the violence as an assault on American democracy and expressed concerns about future political violence. Chutkan has consistently handed down sentences harsher than those requested by prosecutors for convicted rioters. Additionally, she presided over civil litigation regarding the release of House records to the House select committee investigating the riot.

Trump’s request for Judge Chutkan’s recusal faces an uphill battle, given that it will ultimately be decided by Chutkan herself. The former president’s legal team cited instances in which the judge made comments during sentencing hearings that they believe demonstrate a preconceived bias against Trump.

This is not the first time that Trump has attempted to disqualify judges from his cases. In a civil suit filed in Florida against former Justice Department officials, Hillary Clinton, and other Democratic figures, Trump sought the recusal of a judge appointed by President Bill Clinton. The request was rejected, but Trump has revived it since then. He has also previously sought the removal of the judge overseeing his New York criminal case related to alleged hush payments, arguing that the judge’s daughter’s political work presented a conflict of interest.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the federal election interference case. The judge has requested the views of Justice Department prosecutors, and Trump will have the opportunity to respond before a decision is made.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

