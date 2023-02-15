Former President Ernesto Samper Pizano is in Quibdó participating in a dialogue on the humanitarian crisis in Chocó, together with leaders of the Chocó Solidarity Inter-Ethnic Forum, Fischetnico, and the Afro-Colombian National Peace Council, Conpa.

“When I left the government, I founded @VivamosHumano, an NGO that since 2001 has dedicated itself to working for IHL regulations in the country and the construction of territorial peace. For this reason, we have been walking the regions most affected by the conflict for several years. said Samper Pizano. “We will work to continue promoting proposals to get the civilian population out of the crossfire.”

“I return to Chocó after several years, I am worried because it seems that the clocks have stopped, I do not see progress in social and economic matters, which has made it a breeding ground for the humanitarian crisis, for Chocó.”

“No more displacements, confinements, landmines, forced eradication of illicit crops, assassinations of leaders, or rapes in Chocó.”