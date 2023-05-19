Home » Former President Sánchez Cerén is accused of diverting $187 million of donations from China Taiwan
Former President Sánchez Cerén is accused of diverting $187 million of donations from China Taiwan

Former President Sánchez Cerén is accused of diverting $187 million of donations from China Taiwan
May 18, 2023, 19:02 pm

On this day, the criminal proceedings continued against the former president of the FMLN, Sánchez Cerén, who is accused of the crimes of Embezzlement and Money and Asset Laundering, during the presidential term from June 2015 to May 2019.

“According to the investigations, there are US$187 million from the item of reserved expenses and donations from China Taiwan that were diverted to different bank accounts of former President Sánchez Cerén and his former officials,” reported the FGR.

The Special Hearing takes place in the 6th Investigating Court of San Salvador, where on this day the financial experts who will be part of the criminal process of the former president and other former officials were sworn in.



